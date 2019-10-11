Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage
Angel Olsen – "All Mirrors"
Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week
Week of 10.11.19
All Mirrors
"I'm late to the Angel Olsen party, but now I'm there dancing and drinking! Her new album — All Mirrors — is a lush and complex series of songs. There are full on arrangements with a 14 piece orchestra for most of the songs. It's a wonderful setting for her voice and lyrics. Kind of intoxicating. She made two recordings of these songs, one stripped down and bare and this one, gorgeously swirling in the sea of orchestra. It will be interesting to hear the first version, but for now, enjoy getting tipsy on these songs." — Sara