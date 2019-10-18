The New Pornographers – "In The Morse Code of Brake Lights"

Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week

Week of 10.18.19

In The Morse Code of Brake Lights

"In The Morse Code of Brake Lights” has range both sonically and lyrically. I approve! The New Pornographers is a musical collective that formed in Vancouver B.C. lead by Carl Newman, and includes Neko Case and Kathryn Calder. This record still has driving rock songs and they are full and melodic and beautiful, but it also has some sweet little songs that are a little more sparse and let the listener relax for a moment and catch their breath! Of course, Neko and Kathryn are singing like the angel-devils they are, and the rest of the band is tight and as orchestral as a rock band can be. There are funny, clever and amusing songs that work on more than one level. It’s a big record with a lot going on and it’s all good!" — Sara

