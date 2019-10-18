© 2021 Maine Public
In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

The New Pornographers – "In The Morse Code of Brake Lights"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published October 18, 2019 at 3:23 PM EDT
Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week

Week of 10.18.19
In The Morse Code of Brake Lights

"In The Morse Code of Brake Lights” has range both sonically and lyrically. I approve! The New Pornographers is a musical collective that formed in Vancouver B.C. lead by Carl Newman, and includes Neko Case and Kathryn Calder. This record still has driving rock songs and they are full and melodic and beautiful, but it also has some sweet little songs that are a little more sparse and let the listener relax for a moment and catch their breath! Of course, Neko and Kathryn are singing like the angel-devils they are, and the rest of the band is tight and as orchestral as a rock band can be. There are funny, clever and amusing songs that work on more than one level. It’s a big record with a lot going on and it’s all good!" — Sara

In Tune Pick of the Week
Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
