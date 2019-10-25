© 2021 Maine Public
In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

Wilco – "Ode to Joy"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published October 25, 2019 at 12:00 AM EDT
Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week

Week of 10.25.19
Ode to Joy

"It's so wonderful when a band that has been making music for say, 25 years, can keep developing and breaking the mold. Ode to Joy, the new record from Wilco, does that. There are times when, besides the voice of Jeff Tweedy, you might not recognize Wilco at all. Yet, it's a work to stand up with anything previous from them. It's title, Ode to Joy sort of belies the tenor of some of the songs, and yet, I felt joy when I listened. It's rough and jagged at times, but the melodic Wilco is there and every now and then a chord progression that IS Wilco. Check it out. I think you too, will feel joy." — Sara

Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
