Wilco – "Ode to Joy"

Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week

Week of 10.25.19

Ode to Joy

"It's so wonderful when a band that has been making music for say, 25 years, can keep developing and breaking the mold. Ode to Joy, the new record from Wilco, does that. There are times when, besides the voice of Jeff Tweedy, you might not recognize Wilco at all. Yet, it's a work to stand up with anything previous from them. It's title, Ode to Joy sort of belies the tenor of some of the songs, and yet, I felt joy when I listened. It's rough and jagged at times, but the melodic Wilco is there and every now and then a chord progression that IS Wilco. Check it out. I think you too, will feel joy." — Sara

More information on Ode to Joy