NPR's From The Top at Portland Ovations

NPR's From the Top recording live in Portland

Wednesday, November 20 at 7:00 pm at Merrill Auditorium

NPR's From the Top returns to Portland Ovations to elevate and celebrate the amazing talent and captivating personalities of virtuosic young musicians from Maine and beyond. A favorite of longtime classical musical enthusiasts and newcomers alike, From the Top combines serious music, light-hearted skits and informal interviews in a delightful and entertaining concert. Join us to cheer on some of our most outstanding young musicians as they perform for two LIVE national broadcasts on NPR.

Special guest host Orli Shaham will be on hand. She has established an impressive international reputation as one of today's most gifted pianists. The New York Times called her a "brilliant pianist;" Ms. Shaham is admired worldwide for her interpretations of both standard and modern repertoire. Ms. Shaham's interactive concert series for young children, Baby Got Bach, founded in 2010, is recognized by parents, media and the music community as a significant force in music education and entertainment for preschoolers.

Maine Public Members are eligible for 10% off tickets to the concert. To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, visit PortTix, place the code SPONSOR in the promo code box at the top of the event page and click "submit" BEFORE choosing your seats. Discounted tickets are also available by calling 207—842—0800 or visiting PortTix in person at 20 Myrtle Street in Portland (be sure to mention the SPONSOR discount). PortTix is open Noon — 6 pm, Monday — Saturday.

Please contact the PortTix box office at (207) 842-0800 if you experience any technical difficulties as discounts cannot be applied retroactively. Internet and phone fees do apply. Offer is not valid in combination with other discounts.