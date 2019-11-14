Grace Potter – "Daylight"

Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week

Week of 11.15.19

Daylight

"I had sort of given up on Grace Potter. She started out as a blues singer dressed in flannel shirts from Vermont and somewhere along the line became a rock singer in spangled dresses and scary high heels. But with this new album, Daylight she has come back to herself and she is one powerful singer! I mean, goosebump-producing singer. She's back to the blues with a passion that she can hardly contain. It's breaking out all over the place and I say, bring it on Grace! She's spinning on her axis and we get to hear the depth and heart of her voice and the power of her gift. And, on the back cover, she's wearing jeans and a poncho! Welcome back, honey." — Sara

