Portland Ovations Presents Mandolinist Avi Avital & Harpist Bridget Kibbey

Tuesday, February 18 at 7:30 pm

Hannaford Hall

University of Southern Maine

Portland

Maine Public is the media sponsor of Portland Ovations' Classical Series including Mandolinist Avi Avital in performance with Harpist Bridget Kibbey on Tuesday evening, February 18 at USM's Hannaford Hall in Portland. Called "explosively charismatic" by The New York Times, Avi Avital is considered the driving force behind the reinvigoration of the mandolin repertory. More than 90 contemporary compositions, 15 of them concertos, have been written for this champion of the mandolin, all enhanced by Avi's infectious spirit of adventure and the warm rapport he fosters with his audience. He is joined by in-demand harpist Bridget Kibbey in a stunning classical program injected with traditional folk tunes.

Program

BACH: Flute Sonata in E-flat Major BWV 1031

DE FALLA: Siete Canciones Populares Españolas

LAVRI: Three Jewish Dances, Op. 192

CHAIKOVSKY: Selections from The Seasons, Op. 37a

RODRIGO: Cuatro madrigals amatorios

Maine Public Members are eligible for 10% off tickets. To take advantage of the Maine Public Member Discount, visit PortTix, select your tickets, and enter the discount code SPONSOR in the promo code box at the top of the event page and click "SUBMIT" BEFORE choosing your seats. Discounted tickets are also available by calling 207—842—0800 or visiting PortTix in person at 20 Myrtle Street in Portland (be sure to mention the SPONSOR discount). PortTix is open Noon — 6 pm, Monday — Saturday.

Please contact the PortTix box office at (207) 842-0800 if you experience any technical difficulties as discounts cannot be applied retroactively. Internet and phone fees do apply. Offer is not valid in combination with other discounts.