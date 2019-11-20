Phillip B. Price – "Bone Almanac"

Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week

Week of 11.22.19

Bone Almanac

"Phillip is a member of the band Winterpills and this is a solo album. "I don't want to call this my ‘climate change emergency' album," Phillip says, "because I'm pretty sure there will be more of those. Maybe call it volume one." It would sit nicely on the shelf next to John Fahey, Nick Drake, Gene Clark, John Renbourn and Joni Mitchell. There is a pop sensibility combined with beautiful guitar work that makes this an easy pill to swallow. I listened to it the other day while on a walk and found myself completely unaware of where I was, except lost in the music." — Sara

More information on Bone Almanac