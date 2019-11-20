© 2021 Maine Public
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

Phillip B. Price – "Bone Almanac"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published November 20, 2019 at 12:00 AM EST
Phillip B. Price's Bone Almanac album cover

Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week

Week of 11.22.19
Bone Almanac

"Phillip is a member of the band Winterpills and this is a solo album. "I don't want to call this my ‘climate change emergency' album," Phillip says, "because I'm pretty sure there will be more of those. Maybe call it volume one." It would sit nicely on the shelf next to John Fahey, Nick Drake, Gene Clark, John Renbourn and Joni Mitchell. There is a pop sensibility combined with beautiful guitar work that makes this an easy pill to swallow. I listened to it the other day while on a walk and found myself completely unaware of where I was, except lost in the music." — Sara

In Tune Pick of the Week
Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
