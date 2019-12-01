© 2021 Maine Public
In the Blood

Published December 1, 2019 at 11:00 PM EST
River drivers in Maine pushing logs down river circa 1960s on a river in Maine.

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., January 9 at 9:00 pm
Sat., January 11 at 2:00 pm

This film serves as a vivid illustration of the skills, life and character of the turn of the century Maine Lumbermen and River Drivers.

Using rare and stunning archival films, photographs, oral histories, enhanced sound design and a compelling original music score, viewers are taken on an virtual journey into a turn-of-the-century Maine Logging Camp. This look into the character of the men who lived in the logging camps, new light is shed on a vital era in Maine's history.

was produced by Sumner McKane.

