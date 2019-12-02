We're All in This Together

Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., January 16 at 9:00 pm

Sat., January 18 at 2:00 pm

A celebration of life in Searsmont, Maine. Produced in celebration of Searsmont, Maine's bicentennial, which took place in 2014. The program focuses on the people of this rural Waldo County community, and how the character of the town is shaped by its history and inhabitants.

Produced by Searsmont Historical Society, the Town of Searsmont, Karen J. Withee and co-produced by Ned Lightner.