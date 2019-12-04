Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., January 23 at 9:00 pm

Sat., January 25 at 2:00 pm

Learn the story of the last two dairy farms along eight miles of Route 101 in Kittery and Eliot, Maine. Hear the recollections of those who are the last to farm this stretch of land.

One farm is operated by Fred Schultze farm; the other is Rustlewood Farm, operated by the Johnson family. In January 2014, the Johnsons and the Kittery Land Trust signed a conservation easement protecting the farm's more than 300 acres from development, but the future of the other farmlands along this road remains unknown.

The film also includes former dairy farmer David Leavitt's haying operation, the late John Sullivan's tractor collection, and Ken Tuttle's King Tut's Cider Mill. Many historical images of former farms and music by Dave Surette, the Salt River Trio, and Deidre Randall are featured in this film.

To learn more about the Farming 101 visit farming101film.com.

Farming 101 was produced by Peter Randall.