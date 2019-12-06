Beck – "Hyperspace"

Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week

Week of 12.05.19

Hyperspace

"How do I love thee Beck? Let me count the ways. There are eleven songs on his new record, Hyperspace, and I love every one of them. And for all different reasons, but the underlying reason is that they are all so amazingly good, satisfying. This album has a lot of collaboration and that brings out such brilliance in Beck. The songs are contagious, rapturous, funky, ethereal and rocking. In my job, I hear a lot of music and some of it is work, Beck is pure pleasure." — Sara

