Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage
Beck – "Hyperspace"
Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week
Week of 12.05.19
Hyperspace
"How do I love thee Beck? Let me count the ways. There are eleven songs on his new record, Hyperspace, and I love every one of them. And for all different reasons, but the underlying reason is that they are all so amazingly good, satisfying. This album has a lot of collaboration and that brings out such brilliance in Beck. The songs are contagious, rapturous, funky, ethereal and rocking. In my job, I hear a lot of music and some of it is work, Beck is pure pleasure." — Sara