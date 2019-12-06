© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Tune Pick of the Week logo
In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

Beck – "Hyperspace"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published December 6, 2019 at 9:54 AM EST
Beck Hyperspace LP cover

Sara's In Tune Pick of the Week

Week of 12.05.19
Hyperspace

"How do I love thee Beck? Let me count the ways. There are eleven songs on his new record, Hyperspace, and I love every one of them. And for all different reasons, but the underlying reason is that they are all so amazingly good, satisfying. This album has a lot of collaboration and that brings out such brilliance in Beck. The songs are contagious, rapturous, funky, ethereal and rocking. In my job, I hear a lot of music and some of it is work, Beck is pure pleasure." — Sara

More information on Hyperspace

Tags

In Tune Pick of the Week
Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
See stories by Sara Willis