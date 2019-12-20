The Avett Brothers - "Closer Than Together"

© 2021 Maine Public
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

Published December 20, 2019 at 11:20 AM EST
Week of 12.20.19
"I'm always happy when The Avett Brothers put out a new record and the latest one makes me really, really happy! It's called Closer Than Together. There is something about them that makes me think of the Band. Maybe it's the southern thing or the fact that they sound so joyful. It's what you get when people are so committed and having a great time making music together. They write songs that speak to the state of the world, to the state of our relationships and to the deepest parts of our humanity. And these songs are sometimes funny, always smart and definitely great music. And they ARE brothers!" — Sara

Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
