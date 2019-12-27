Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage
Pernice Brothers - "Spread the Feeling"
Some of you will remember the Scud Mountain Boys, they made some great records in the 90's, and continued in other incarnations to record and tour. They were a little garage rock, a little pop and an edge that was all theirs. There is a New England feel to them. Don't ask me what that is exactly, just something I hear. So now, it's 2019 and the new record is a sparkling collection of songs. There are jangling guitars, harmonies galore and just great songs. If I could book them with another act it would be Aimee Mann. And that would be a great show!