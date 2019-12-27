Pernice Brothers - "Spread the Feeling"

Some of you will remember the Scud Mountain Boys, they made some great records in the 90's, and continued in other incarnations to record and tour. They were a little garage rock, a little pop and an edge that was all theirs. There is a New England feel to them. Don't ask me what that is exactly, just something I hear. So now, it's 2019 and the new record is a sparkling collection of songs. There are jangling guitars, harmonies galore and just great songs. If I could book them with another act it would be Aimee Mann. And that would be a great show!

