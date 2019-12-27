© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Tune Pick of the Week logo
In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

Pernice Brothers - "Spread the Feeling"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published December 27, 2019 at 12:01 AM EST
Spread_The_Feeling.jpg

Some of you will remember the Scud Mountain Boys, they made some great records in the 90's, and continued in other incarnations to record and tour. They were a little garage rock, a little pop and an edge that was all theirs. There is a New England feel to them. Don't ask me what that is exactly, just something I hear. So now, it's 2019 and the new record is a sparkling collection of songs. There are jangling guitars, harmonies galore and just great songs. If I could book them with another act it would be Aimee Mann. And that would be a great show!

More information on Spread the Feeling

Tags

In Tune Pick of the Week
Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
See stories by Sara Willis