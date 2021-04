Maine Public TV Air Time :

Thur., February 27 at 9:00 pm

This film chronicles Maine's ice fishing community through the eyes of Bob Foster, the last in a dying breed of winter anglers. The 77-year-old paints a picture of Maine's ice fishing history, while introducing us to key players in today's culture. A film about a treasured Maine tradition and a shared passion for storytelling amid the state's diverse, often misunderstood ice fishing culture.

Produced by Ryan Brod and Daniel Sites.