Working the Land: The Upper Kennebec Valley Region of Maine in the 1930s

A marvelous look at woods and farming operations. Great shots of life in the woods camp. Various tools and methods used to cut and haul logs (both long and pulp length) to streams that will eventually be steered down the Kennebec to the various mills. Winter work and the spring drive. Filling the ice wagons, log booms on Wyman Lake, a jam at Moxie Falls and slucing at Wyman Dam are featured.

A detailed account of the houses in the seasonal cycle of farm and woods life. How they are used and the role they play in their sustenance. Twitching and hauling logs, planting and harvesting hay and thrashing bundles of oats. Shots of the equipment used here are particularly good. A four horse hitch as well as horses at liberty. See parades of teams through Bingham and past Allan Preble’s house headed in and out of the main woods camp.

Snow and plows, both horse drawn and on trucks. Pleasant Pond Inn, Caratunk camps and a Model T converted to rail for the Somerset Railroad at the turnaround point from Rockport to Bingham.

For fishing enthusiast — there’s a segment about stocking local ponds with trout in 1936. A cooperation between State Fish and Game and volunteer sportsmen to get to remote sites such as Carry, Otter and Pierce Ponds.

Produced by Northeast Historic Film.