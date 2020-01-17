Joe Henry – "The Gospel According to Water"

Joe Henry is one of those artists who other artists (Rosanne Cash, Bonnie Raitt, Lucinda Williams, Elvis Costello, Ben Harper, John Prine...I could go on) admire and take inspiration from. I was honestly surprised when I saw one of the songs on this record was on Barack Obama's best of 2019 list. Mostly because I had the idea that Joe flew under the radar a little. But real music people, the sort that count music as a very important part of their lives, know Joe Henry. He's been making amazing records his whole life. And this new one is no exception. He had some health issues in the last year, and this music came from that time. It's music with depth and resonance. It's a full meal, and you won't be hungry later.

Unless it's for more Joe Henry.

