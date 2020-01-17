© 2021 Maine Public
In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

Joe Henry – "The Gospel According to Water"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published January 17, 2020 at 12:01 AM EST
Joe Henry is one of those artists who other artists (Rosanne Cash, Bonnie Raitt, Lucinda Williams, Elvis Costello, Ben Harper, John Prine...I could go on) admire and take inspiration from. I was honestly surprised when I saw one of the songs on this record was on Barack Obama's best of 2019 list. Mostly because I had the idea that Joe flew under the radar a little. But real music people, the sort that count music as a very important part of their lives, know Joe Henry. He's been making amazing records his whole life. And this new one is no exception. He had some health issues in the last year, and this music came from that time. It's music with depth and resonance. It's a full meal, and you won't be hungry later.

Unless it's for more Joe Henry.

In Tune Pick of the Week
Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
