Love Is in the Air on Valentine’s Day on Maine Public Classical

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and that means that love is in the air and, in Maine Public's case, we mean it quite literally! Our classical music team is accepting dedications from you to create the ultimate Valentine’s Day playlist.

If you have a classical music piece that you would like us to dedicate to someone special, send the name of the piece and your message to us music@mainepublic.org. Also, please provide us with any helpful hints relative to the pronunciation of your name and that of the person that you’d like to have mentioned on air.

The deadline for dedications was Wednesday, February 12.

Our Maine Public Classical hosts Robin Rilette, Sarah Tuttle, Gale Parmelee, Sydney Anderson and Aaron Engebreth will play as many dedications as possible on Valentine’s Day from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm And — we'll once again be teaming up with Dean's Sweets and randomly picking five people who have submitted a dedication to receive a box of chocolates.

Whether you send in a submission or not, be sure to tune into Maine Public Classical on February 14 to hear stories of love paired to some of the most beautiful music in the world.