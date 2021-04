Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., April 2 at 9:00 pm

Sat., April 4 at 2:00 pm

Remember the magic of TV when it was new? Return to the 1950s and early 1960s. TV Time Machine recalls our leaders and people on the street. It chronicles great achievements and disasters, events of everyday life, sports and recreation, business, community, home and the texture of our lives.

Produced by Northeast Historic Film.