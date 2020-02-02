Maine Public TV Air Times :

The Land of Norumbega was the earliest name of a region that we now recognize as New England. Its center was the Penobscot River of Maine, and around it grew the legend of a fabulous city, like El Dorado, that drew adventurers and explorers from Europe and brought them in contact with the native peoples who had lived in the Norumbega region for millennia.

Produced by Sheldon Weiss Productions/Northeast Historic Film.