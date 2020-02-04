Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., April 16 at 9:30 pm

Sat., April 18 at 2:00 pm

Traverse the landscape of deal-making and deal-breaking which has historically defined tribal-state relations in Maine. Spanning from the 1700s to the present-day legal battle being played out in Penobscot Nation v. Mills.

The Penobscot: Ancestral River, Contested Territory illustrates the history of the Penobscots' tenacious fight to retain their territory and their inherent, treaty-reserved sustenance fishing rights for future generations. The Penobscot people's traditional, centuries-long stewardship to ensure a healthy ecosystem for all of Maine. It tells the urgent, inspiring story of a struggle for justice and cultural survival in the face of astonishingly open abuse of state power.

The Penobscot: Ancestral River, Contested Territory was produced by Meredith DeFrancesco of Sunlight Media Collective.