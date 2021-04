Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., April 23 at 9:00 pm

Sat., April 25 at 2:00 pm

Bar Harbor filmmaker Jeff Dobbs brings to screen the life of Leon Leonwood Bean and the company he started.

The Life of L.L. Bean with Jack Perkins was produced by Jeff Dobbs of Dobbs Productions Inc.