In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again.

John Moreland – "LP5"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published February 7, 2020 at 12:01 AM EST
John Moreland is one of those songwriters like John Prine or Townes Van Zandt who can create an atmosphere with words, tell a story that sticks with you, and gets in under your skin. His previous albums have been more stripped down, but this one has a band and was produced by Matt Pence, and it is produced beautifully. Not too much, not too little. The songs, his voice and the music add up to an album that I know I will reach for over and over.

Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
