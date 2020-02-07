John Moreland – "LP5"

John Moreland is one of those songwriters like John Prine or Townes Van Zandt who can create an atmosphere with words, tell a story that sticks with you, and gets in under your skin. His previous albums have been more stripped down, but this one has a band and was produced by Matt Pence, and it is produced beautifully. Not too much, not too little. The songs, his voice and the music add up to an album that I know I will reach for over and over.

