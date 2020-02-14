Recovery In Maine Event

Monday, February 24

Hannaford Hall

University of Southern Maine Portland Campus

Schedule:

5:00 pm Reception (light refreshments will be provided)

6:00 pm Screenings

7:15 pm Panel Discussion

Recovery in Maine, a statewide series of documentary film screenings centered around addiction, recovery, and our collective response, is part of the Points North Institute's ongoing Points North Impact initiative.

Maine is one of the states hardest hit by the nation's ongoing opioid crisis, but people across the state are working on the front lines of this epidemic, saving lives, raising awareness, and developing new solutions. Recovery in Maine is a free screening of three short documentaries, followed by a panel discussion aiming to spark public dialogue. Governor Janet Mills and the Maine's Director of Opioid Response, Gordon Smith, will be in attendance to discuss the state's recent efforts to combat the opioid crisis.br />

If you are interested in attending this free screening, please RSVP in advance @ recoveryinmaine.eventive.org.