Cut and Run

Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., May 7 at 9:00 pm

Sat., May 9 at 2:00 pm

In this video, American wood cutters in the mid-1970s defend their belief that the paper companies want to use cheaper Canadian labor to cut all of the good wood as quickly as possible and get it over with without regard to local workers or the health of the forests. An important piece of Maine history and includes wonderful woods-based folk songs and is narrated by Marshall Dodge.

Produced by Richard Searls and represented by Northeast Historic Film.