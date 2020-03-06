Nathaniel Rateliff - "And It's Still Alright"

Many of you know Nathaniel Rateliff from his work with his band The Nightsweats. This solo album was born on the heels of the death of his friend and producer, Richard Swift, and a divorce. Yes, there is sadness and loss here, but there is also joy. Maybe his message is that we all go through hard times, and we all feel despair, but there is a kernel of light that keeps shining and keeps us going. His voice reminds me so much of Harry Nilsson at times. So much emotion there, but smooth and gliding through the verses. Also, a great band. The title track is so compelling,

I have to be careful not to play it too often. But you can.

