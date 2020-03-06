© 2021 Maine Public
In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

Nathaniel Rateliff - "And It's Still Alright"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published March 6, 2020 at 12:00 AM EST
Many of you know Nathaniel Rateliff from his work with his band The Nightsweats. This solo album was born on the heels of the death of his friend and producer, Richard Swift, and a divorce. Yes, there is sadness and loss here, but there is also joy. Maybe his message is that we all go through hard times, and we all feel despair, but there is a kernel of light that keeps shining and keeps us going. His voice reminds me so much of Harry Nilsson at times. So much emotion there, but smooth and gliding through the verses. Also, a great band. The title track is so compelling,

I have to be careful not to play it too often. But you can.

In Tune Pick of the Week
Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
