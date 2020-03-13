© 2021 Maine Public
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

Jonathan Wilson - "Dixie Blur"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published March 13, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
Dixie Blur album cover

Have you ever felt drunk from music? After my first listen to Jonathan Wilson’s new album, Dixie Blur, I felt intoxicated. He is 100% Laurel Canyon. It’s a warm, thoughtful, melody-rich collection of songs that will make you dizzy with pleasure. The band is so good, I mean, it doesn’t get better. Mark O’Connor (fiddle), Kenny Vaughn (guitar), Dennis Crouch (bass), Russ Pahl (pedal steel), Jim Hoke (harmonica, woodwinds), John Radford (drums), and Drew Erickson (keyboards). They recorded live in just six days and there is magic.

Listen to this record, no hangover!

More information on Dixie Blur

Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
