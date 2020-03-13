Jonathan Wilson - "Dixie Blur"

Have you ever felt drunk from music? After my first listen to Jonathan Wilson’s new album, Dixie Blur, I felt intoxicated. He is 100% Laurel Canyon. It’s a warm, thoughtful, melody-rich collection of songs that will make you dizzy with pleasure. The band is so good, I mean, it doesn’t get better. Mark O’Connor (fiddle), Kenny Vaughn (guitar), Dennis Crouch (bass), Russ Pahl (pedal steel), Jim Hoke (harmonica, woodwinds), John Radford (drums), and Drew Erickson (keyboards). They recorded live in just six days and there is magic.

Listen to this record, no hangover!

