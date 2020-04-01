Maine Public TV Air Time :

Sat., June 13 at 2:00 pm

A Century of Summers: The Impact of a Summer Colony on a Small Maine Coastal Town, 1886-1986 is a look at the relationships among summer and native residents of Hancock, Maine. Through old footage and modern interviews, the viewers explore personal, social, physical, cultural, economic, and psychological aspects of a summer colony.

In a review of this project, social and cultural historian Glenn Uminowicz noted, “The Hancock film is right on target on focusing on the perspectives of local residents in addition to discussing the impact of summer people ‘from away’.

A Century of Summers: The Impact of a Summer Colony on a Small Maine Coastal Town, 1886-1986 is distributed by Northeast Historic Film in Bucksport, ME.