In Tune with Sara Willis Pick of the Week
Welcome to the In Tune Pick of the Week.Each week Sara highlights a band, a song, or an artist that she has recently discovered and adores or an older piece of music that she has fallen in love with all over again. Peruse her Picks of the Week below, give them a listen, and share them with your own group of friends. Enjoy!Return to the In Tune homepage

Basia Bulat - "Are You In Love?"

Maine Public | By Sara Willis
Published April 24, 2020 at 1:00 AM EDT
Basia Bulat - Are You In Love? album cover
basiabulat.bandcamp.com

I was really excited to get this new album from Basia Bulat, Are You In Love? I’m a big fan and it has been nearly four years since her last one, Good Advice. She has great range in both her singing and her songwriting. She can be sweet and she can practically yell at you! And her songs range from gentle folk to tumultuous rock. Jim James produced this one and he understands her and gives her plenty of freedom. From "Already Forgiven" to "Love Is At The End of the World," there is so much that is startling and gorgeous.

If you like Jenny Lewis, Neko Case, and Kathleen Edwards, then you will be happy to hear Basia Bulat.

In Tune Pick of the Week
Sara Willis
Sara is the long-time host and producer of In Tune, Maine Public Radio's music program featuring contemporary singer-songwriters, folk, blues, acoustic rock, jazz, alt country, and world music. In 2018, Maine Public launched the In Tune with Sara Willis audio stream allowing fans of the show 24/7 access to music curated by Sara.
