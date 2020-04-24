I was really excited to get this new album from Basia Bulat, Are You In Love? I’m a big fan and it has been nearly four years since her last one, Good Advice. She has great range in both her singing and her songwriting. She can be sweet and she can practically yell at you! And her songs range from gentle folk to tumultuous rock. Jim James produced this one and he understands her and gives her plenty of freedom. From "Already Forgiven" to "Love Is At The End of the World," there is so much that is startling and gorgeous.

If you like Jenny Lewis, Neko Case, and Kathleen Edwards, then you will be happy to hear Basia Bulat.

More information on Are You In Love?