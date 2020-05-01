Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., July 2 at 9:00 pm

Sat., July 4 at 2:00 pm

In August of 1862, a new regiment of volunteers was being formed in Maine – the 20th Regiment. Their colonel was a West Point graduate named Adelbert Ames, already hardened by battle. Their lieutenant colonel was a little – known theology professor named Joshua Chamberlain. Using period photographs, prints, music and personal accounts, this program takes you through the Civil War battles to Appomattox where Chamberlain was chosen to represent the armies of the Potomac at the surrender.

Joshua Chamberlain and the 20th Maine is distributed by Northeast Historic Film.