Symphony Sunday - May 3, 2020

Portland Symphony Orchestra

Mozart and Tchaikovsky

Jeffrey Kahane, conductor and piano

Lisa Hennessy, PSO Principal Flute

PROGRAM:

Mozart Symphony No.38 in D major, K.504 (Prague) — 26 minutes (from September 30, 2018; note: Liebermann Flute Concerto due to copyright)

Mozart Concerto No. 17 in G major for Piano & Orchestra, K. 453 — 30 minutes (from November 13, 2018)

Tchaikovsky — Elegie from Serenade for Strings in C major, op. 48 — 10 minutes (from September 30, 2018)

Total running time: 1 hour, 6 minutes