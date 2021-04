Bangor Symphony Orchestra

Symphonie Fantastsique

Modest Mussorgsky: "Night on Bald Mountain"

Franz Liszt: "Totentanz," featuring William Wolfram, piano Hector Berlioz: "Symphonie Fantastique"

This performance is from October 22, 2017 at Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.

Lucas Richman, conductor

William Wolfram, piano