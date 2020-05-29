OldHat String Band Tiny Screen Concert

JOIN Maine Public via ZOOM Tuesday, June 9 at 12:00 pm for a concert with bluegrass, old time, folk, and country duo OldHat String Band. Whitney Roy (Guitar, Vocals) and Steve Roy (Mandolin, Fiddle, Vocals) are from Eliot and they fuse tight vocal harmonies with a lively string band rhythm section.

Whitney Roy’s lilting vocals provide the backbone of OldHat’s vocal blend, while her solid rhythm guitar anchors the bands rhythm section. Steve Roy is one of New England’s premier multi-instrumentalists, and has performed and toured with many of the acoustic world’s top acts.

oldhatstringband.com

facebook.com/OldHatStringBand

instagram.com/oldhatstringband

folknh.com

youtube.com

Sign-up using the form below to attend this concert and get alerts to future Zoom concerts held each week. We can fit just under 500 people at each concert, so sign-up now!