OldHat String Band Tiny Screen Concert

Published May 29, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT
OldHat String Band
Whitney Roy and Steve Roy of OldHat String Band

JOIN Maine Public via ZOOM Tuesday, June 9 at 12:00 pm for a concert with bluegrass, old time, folk, and country duo OldHat String Band. Whitney Roy (Guitar, Vocals) and Steve Roy (Mandolin, Fiddle, Vocals) are from Eliot and they fuse tight vocal harmonies with a lively string band rhythm section.

Whitney Roy’s lilting vocals provide the backbone of OldHat’s vocal blend, while her solid rhythm guitar anchors the bands rhythm section. Steve Roy is one of New England’s premier multi-instrumentalists, and has performed and toured with many of the acoustic world’s top acts.

