Bangor Symphony Orchestra

Brahms & Dvorak

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture

Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No. 3, B minor, featuring Rachel Lee Priday, violin

Lucas Richman: World Premiere

Antonín Dvořák: Symphony No. 7

This performance is from November 11, 2017 at Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.