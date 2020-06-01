Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., August 6 at 9:00 pm

Sat., August 8 at 2:00 pm

From lobster pots and four-masted schooners to whitewater canoeing and seine fishing, step back in time to 1901 and travel through the decades as we explore Maine's nautical past.

Through home movies, travelogues, silent and talkies we look at Maine's boats, freshwaters, harbors, and people. These moving image clips are focused on Maine's history and multi-dimensional relationship with the waters in and around the State. A relationship ranging from working boatbuilders and lobstermen to tourist water skiing in our lakes and yachtsmen racing off the coast of Mount Desert Island.

In Our Wake: Maine's Maritime Heritage on Film is distributed by Northeast Historic Film.