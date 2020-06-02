Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., August 13 at 9:00 pm

Sat., August 15 at 2:00 pm

The film tells the story of more than 100 years of auto racing in Maine, and illustrates the character of the Maine racecar driver.

Featuring interviews with drivers who raced on dirt in the 1950s, as well as 2nd and 3rd generation racers who are competing today.

See current footage along with scarcely seen footage from the 1940s through the 90s. Interviews with Mike Rowe, Andy Santerre, Ralph Cusack, Dale Chadbourne, Pete Silva, Kyle Treadwell, Wyatt Alexander, and many more not only shed light on the passion and skill involved in racing, but also illustrate the family foundation that racing is built upon; all the while uncovering the purely addictive qualities of short track racing in Maine.

For more viewing options and information about the production visit the Speedway Maine website.

Produced by Sumner McKane.