Portland Symphony Orchestra

Jaime Laredo

Bach: Concerto No. 1 in A minor for Violin and String Orchestra, BWV 1041 — Jaime Laredo, violin — (15:00)

Bizet: Symphony No. 1 in C major — (27:00)

Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in A minor, op.56 (Scottish) — (40:00)

Jaime Laredo, conductor and violin

Concert Date: March 10, 2019

Broadcast Date: March 27, 2019

Total running time: 1 hour, 22 minutes