Bangor Symphony Orchestra

Orchestral Showcase

Arnold Schoenberg: Notturno for Harp and Strings

Conni Ellisor: Conversations in Silence

Maurice Ravel: Introduction and Allegro

Samuel Barber: Capricorn Concerto

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite

This performance is from January 28, 2018 at Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.