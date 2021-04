Symphony Sunday - July 12, 2020

Portland Symphony Orchestra

The Schumann Circle

Brahms: Tragic Overture, op. 81 — (13:00)

(Cut Clara Schumann piano concerto due to copyright)

Sibelius: Concerto in D minor for Violin & Orchestra — (27:00)

Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in A minor, op. 47 — Benjamin Beilman, violin; from the April 28 & 30, 2019 performance with Marcelo Lehninger conducting — (31:00)

Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat major, op. 97 — (32:00)

Ruth Reinhardt, conductor

Concert Date: March 26, 2019

Broadcast Date: April 10, 2019

Total running time: 1 hour, 16 minutes