Wabanaki: A New Dawn

Maine Public TV Air Time :

Thur., Sept. 17 at 9:30 pm

Sat., Sept. 19 at 2:30 pm

The history of the Wabanaki, or People of the Dawn Land — The Maliseet, Micmac, Passamaquoddy, and Penobscot Peoples — dates back at least 11,000 years in what is now called Maine and Maritime Canada. When Europeans came to live in the Wabanaki homeland during the early 1600s an estimated 32,000 Wabanaki People inhabited the region.This contact was disastrous. From 1616 to 1619, 90% of the Wabanaki died. During the thousands of years prior to contact, the Wabanaki lived according to their spiritual connection to Mother Earth. Miraculously, the Wabanaki have been able to preserve this connection, passing on their values from one generation to the next. The voices in the video offer hope that the Wabanaki will use their cultural and spiritual inheritance to survive and thrive in the third millennium.

Produced by Dennis Kostyk and David Westphal for the Maine Indian Tribal-State Commission.