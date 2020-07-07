© 2021 Maine Public
The Maine Frontier: Through the Lens of Isaac Simpson

Published July 7, 2020 at 1:00 AM EDT
Photo by Isaac Simpson
Courtesy Sumner McKane
/
"Last Blocks"

Maine Public TV Air Time:
Thur., Sept. 24 at 9:00 pm

Explore the life, work, family and culture in Northern Maine at the turn of the century; eulogizing the exemplary photography of Isaac Simpson.

The Maine Frontier features the exemplary documentary photography of Isaac Simpson, complimented by archived and current films, interviews of Simpson family members, and a compelling musical soundtrack composed by McKane. The Maine Frontier is a vivid and authentic illustration of northern Maine at the turn-of-the-century and will transport you back to the region’s pioneering frontier culture. Isaac Simpson, his photographic subjects, his wife Effie, their friends, family, and work-mates exemplify the character and condition prevalent in northern Maine at that time.

The Maine Frontier: Through the Lens of Isaac Simpson is produced by Sumner McKane and Don’t Hit Your Sister Productions.

