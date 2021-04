Bangor Symphony Orchestra

Pines Of Rome

Lucas Richman, conductor

Frank Almond, violin

Gioachino Rossini: Overture to The Barber of Seville

Ferruccio Busoni: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D, featuring Frank Almond, violin

Maurice Ravel: Introduction and Allegro

Giacomo Puccini: Capriccio Sinfonico

Ottorino Respighi: Pines of Rome

This performance is from May 6, 2018 at Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.