Portland Symphony Orchestra

Beethoven's Violin Concerto

Beethoven: Violin Concerto — (30:00)

Schubert: Symphony No. 9 in C major, D. 944 (The Great C major), op. 35 — (48:00)

Eckart Preu, conductor

Stefan Jackiw, violin Concert Date: Sunday November 3, 2019

Broadcast Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Total running time: 1 hour, 10 minutes