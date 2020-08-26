Maine Public is a media sponsor of the fifth annual International Maritime Film Festival in Bucksport. IMFF will become an online festival this year due to the pandemic.

From Saturday, September 19 through Saturday, September 26 IMFF's winning films for 2020 will be available to view online. Additionally, there will be opportunities for festival attendees to interact with filmmakers and one another. IMFF will include a wonderful mix of internationally made documentary films that examine maritime issues ranging from boat building to the impact of climate change on the ocean and fisheries — and more.

Festival passes are $10 and available along with a listing of this year’s films and events at maritimefilmfestival.com.