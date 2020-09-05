Maine Public TV Air Time :

Thur., Nov. 26 at 9:00 pm

Explore the life, work, family and culture in Northern Maine at the turn of the century; eulogizing the exemplary photography of Isaac Simpson.

The Maine Frontier features the exemplary documentary photography of Isaac Simpson, complimented by archived and current films, interviews of Simpson family members, and a compelling musical soundtrack composed by McKane. The Maine Frontier is a vivid and authentic illustration of northern Maine at the turn-of-the-century and will transport you back to the region’s pioneering frontier culture. Isaac Simpson, his photographic subjects, his wife Effie, their friends, family, and work-mates exemplify the character and condition prevalent in northern Maine at that time.

The Maine Frontier: Through the Lens of Isaac Simpson is produced by Sumner McKane and Don’t Hit Your Sister Productions.