Bangor Symphony Orchestra

Bach, Handel and Haydn

J.S. Bach: Orchestral Suite No.3

F. J. Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major

Noreen Silver, cello

G. F. Handel: Water Music: Suite No. 1, F major

This performance is from January 22, 2017 at Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.