Christmas Greetings from Aroostook

Maine Public TV Air Times :

Sun., December 13 at 7:00 pm

Sun., December 20 at 11:00 pm

Thur., December 24 at 8:00 pm

Fri., December 25 at 3:00 pm

This show features the sights and sounds of old fashioned Christmas traditions in Aroostook. Scenes includes sleigh rides, Caribou Choral Society, making Saint Lucia buns in New Sweden, Presque Isle Light Parade, the Heavenly Harpers of Houlton and making tourtiere in The St John Valley, to name a few.

For more viewing options and information about the production visit the Crown of Maine Productions website.