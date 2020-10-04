© 2021 Maine Public
Maine's Home Movies: Treasures from Northeast Historic Film

Published October 4, 2020 at 1:00 AM EDT
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., December 24 at 9:00 pm
Sat., December 26 at 2:00 pm

A century of Maine life caught of film by Maine people — reflecting family, friends, livelihoods and places loved. A visual time capsule of the people of Maine. Faces of young and old; hijinks at town ice-skating parties; horses laboring in the winter woods and frolicking in spring; lobster boat-building in backyards and island picnics at the height of summer. It’s all a sample of Maine life collected and preserved at the archives of Northeast Historic Film.

Maine's Home Movies: Treasures from Northeast Historic Film is produced by David Weiss & Sian Evans of Northeast Historic Film.

More links:

oldfilmhunter.com

