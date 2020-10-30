Join Maine Public for the VIRTUAL 2020 Maine Jewish Film Festival

November 7 - 22

Maine Public Members receive a special ticket price!

Maine Public is once again a proud media partner of this year's Maine Jewish Film Festival, and we are hoping you have a chance to see some of the great films and documentaries being featured!

Featuring 16 feature and documentary films and related programs, the 2020 virtual MJFF will provide Maine audiences with a high quality entertainment experience without leaving the comfort of their homes.

The entire schedule can be seen on the festival’s website, mjff.org.

Now in its 23rd year, the festival's vision is that great films unite us in increasing communication and understanding. MJFF films offer fresh perspectives on familiar icons and illuminate the lives of hidden heroes. They have the potential to stimulate meaningful discussions on themes that matter, particularly in these turbulent times.

Virtual Festival films will include many that were planned for the original March Festival including:

The Tobacconist, a dramatic feature starring the legendary Bruno Ganz as psychiatrist Sigmund Freud

The Other Story, an intense thriller from acclaimed director Avi Nesher set in Israel

Abe, an original feature film about an aspiring 12 year old aspiring chef starring Noah Schnapp of Stranger Things

Latter Day Jew, a documentary about a gay former Mormon comedian's conversion to Judaism

Ganz: How I Lost My Beetle, a documentary that reveals the surprising behind the creation of the Volkswagen Beetle

Good Thoughts, Good Words, Good Deeds, an uplifting documentary about the life of acclaimed classical music conductor, Zubin Mehta

Last Stop Coney Island, a documentary that focuses on the life and iconic images of photographer Harold Feinstein.

MJFF will also be expanding the program to include:



The Sublet, the latest film by renowned Israeli filmmaker Eytan Fox

WBCN and the American Revolution, a fascinating exploration of the first US alternative radio station

, a fascinating exploration of the first US alternative radio station Every Mother's Son, which will be shown as a free program focusing on racial justice.

Zoom conversation guests during the festival will include filmmakers and commentators including Eytan Fox from Sublet, H. Alan Scott from Latter Day Jew, Judith Feinstein from Last Stop Coney Island, and Eckart Preu of the PSO commenting on Good Thoughts, Good Words, Good Deeds. MJFF will be presenting two exciting programs in conjunction with the showing of WBCN and the American Revolution, a discussion with filmmaker Bill Lichtenstein and a live-streamed concert of late 60s music by The Boneheads.

Maine Public Members do receive a special 15% ticket discount. Use the code MP2020 when purchasing tickets.