Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., January 14 at 10:00 pm

Sat., January 16 at 2:00 pm

A look at what makes a small town along the Maine Coast a unique and vibrant community.This documentary is a look at what makes a community strong, its people, its history, its place in the lives of those who have and do live there. Using Searsport, Maine, as the example, it makes connections through time and place. Connecting past with present and setting on a path for the future. It answers the question, why do people live in Searsport. Produced to help celebrate Searsport's 175 Anniversary.

To learn more about the Celebrating Searsport visit Accompany.

Celebrating Searsport was produced by John Gfroerer, Lisa Brown, and Ned Lightner.