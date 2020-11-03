Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., January 21 at 10:00 pm

Sat., January 23 at 2:00 pm

This film tells the eye-opening, little-known story of the accelerating destruction of our forests for fuel, and probes the policy loopholes, huge subsidies, and blatant greenwashing of the burgeoning biomass electric power industry.

The film takes an unwavering look at the latest electric power industry solution to climate change, and how woody biomass has become the fossil-fuel industry’s renewable, green savior, as it follows the people and parties who are both promoting and fighting against its adoption and use.

BURNED: Are Trees the New Coal? is produced by Alan Dater and Lisa Merton of Marlboro Productions.